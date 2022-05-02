Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.