Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Kearne…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney co…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The Kear…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expe…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…