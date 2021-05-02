 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

