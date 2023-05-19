Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.