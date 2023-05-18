Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Kearney, NE
