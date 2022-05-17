Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Most will stay dry Monday, but as a cold front moves into Nebraska, rain is looking more likely for Tuesday. Some storms could be severe. A look at the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though …
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!