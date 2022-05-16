Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
