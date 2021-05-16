 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News