Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Kearney, NE
