Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

