Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.