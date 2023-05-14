Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Kearney, NE
