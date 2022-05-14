Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 14, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

