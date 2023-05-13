The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.