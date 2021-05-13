Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.