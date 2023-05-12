Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Kearney, NE
