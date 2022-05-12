Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.