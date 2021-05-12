 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News