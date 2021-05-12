Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 3:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE
