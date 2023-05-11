Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.