Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE
