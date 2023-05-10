Kearney will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.