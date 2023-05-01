Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE
