It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 6:02 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Kearney, NE
