It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE
