It will be a warm day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Kearney, NE
