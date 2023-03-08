Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 10:44 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Kearney, NE
