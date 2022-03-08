Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
