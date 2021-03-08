The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE
