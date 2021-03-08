Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.