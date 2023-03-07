Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.