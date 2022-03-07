Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kear…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mp…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a…
It will be a warm day in Kearney. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
For the drive home in Kearney: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. …