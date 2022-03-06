 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE

It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

