Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 7:00 PM CST. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.