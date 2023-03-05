Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Kearney, NE
