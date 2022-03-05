Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
