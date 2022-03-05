 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News