Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fore…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ke…
This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should re…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.91. -7 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted lo…