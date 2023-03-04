Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.