Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kearney. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

