Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

