Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
