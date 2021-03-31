Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will…
This evening in Kearney: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. ENE winds shifti…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
For the drive home in Kearney: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher …