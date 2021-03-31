 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

