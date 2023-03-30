Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…