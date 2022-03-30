Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
