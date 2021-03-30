Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Kearney, NE
