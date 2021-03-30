 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

