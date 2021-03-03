Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -10.91. -7 degrees is toda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ke…