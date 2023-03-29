Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.