Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

