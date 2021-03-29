Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Rain is expec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. …
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
This evening in Kearney: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. ENE winds shifti…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
For the drive home in Kearney: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy…