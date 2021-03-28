Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE
