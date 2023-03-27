Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 …
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are e…