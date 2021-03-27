Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Rain is expec…
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. …
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
For the drive home in Kearney: Periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher …
This evening in Kearney: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. ENE winds shifti…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.