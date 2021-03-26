Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
