Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
